FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect was arrested after he stabbed a man inside a car dealership on Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers were called out to the Lithia Ford dealership near Highway 41 and Bullard Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 50s suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

While investigating, officers said they learned that the suspect, identified as a man in his 30s, had walked into one of the meeting rooms inside the dealership and stabbed the victim several times.

After the stabbing, investigators said the suspect ran out the back door of the dealership but was quickly arrested by an officer who was in the area.

Officials said they are still working to figure out the motive for the stabbing and if the suspect and victim knew each other. Officers did not state whether the victim or the suspect were employees at the dealership.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.