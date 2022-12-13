FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been transported to the hospital after he was stabbed Tuesday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say just after 7 p.m. a man in his 30s walked into the Arco gas station at Blackstone and Garland letting the employees know he had just been stabbed.

Units arrived at the scene and rendered aid until EMS came. He was then transported to CRMC.

Officials say the man is in stable condition.

Authorities say that the only suspect information they have is that there were possibly four males involved.

Police will be on the scene talking to witnesses and gathering video surveillance.