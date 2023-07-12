FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was stabbed early Wednesday morning at a Downtown Fresno convenience store.

Officers with the Fresno Police Department say they found a man in his 40s stabbed in front of the store at Fresno and E Street around 2:00 a.m. A witness told police it happened after two men got into an argument.

Police say the suspect, a man in his 50s, allegedly stabbed the man once in his upper body. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. Police say he is expected to recover.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.