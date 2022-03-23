MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced deputies are searching for a man who is suspected of stabbing another man inside a home Tuesday.

Deputies on the scene said they found a 59-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. Deputies said the victim told them he was stabbed by a 61-year-old man who lived at the same residence but in a different room.

Officials said the victim has no idea why the suspect would stab him. The victim was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has started an assault with a deadly weapon investigation and attempting to identify the suspect.

If you have any information, the sheriff’s office asks that you contact the Investigations Bureau at (209) 385-7472. The sheriff’s office says you can remain anonymous.