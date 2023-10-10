FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was stabbed after a fight between him and another homeless man in northwest Fresno, according to police.

The stabbing happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday night near Shaw Avenue and Golden State Boulevard.

Police say the victim was walking through the area and got into an argument with another man in a parking lot.

According to police, the suspect stabbed the victim in his arms and legs. A passerby heard the victim yelling and called 911. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.