Man stabbed after fighting at Fresno hotel, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was stabbed in the thigh after a fight behind a hotel in central in Fresno, police say.

The stabbing happened around 4:45 a.m. near Blackstone and Ashlan avenues.

Police said the victim was stabbed while gambling behind the hotel. The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, as police search for the suspect.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

