Man stabbed after being accused of arguing with another man’s girlfriend, deputies say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have arrested a man after he stabbed another man multiple times for “messing” with his girlfriend, according to Kings County sheriff officials.

On Tuesday just before midnight, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Second Place in the Home Gardens area to investigate a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officials say they located a man who had been stabbed multiple times in the upper torso. Authorities say he was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives on the incident say the victim was involved in an argument with a woman earlier that night and shortly after the argument happened, the victim was sitting inside his bedroom when he heard a knock on the door.

According to investigators, the victim then opened the bedroom door and says he was stabbed by the woman’s boyfriend, later identified as Luis Villegas.

Deputies say Villegas accused the victim of “messing” with his girlfriend and told the victim he was going to kill him before stabbing him again.

Officials say the victim was able to grab his own knife from his room, but when Villegas saw him he fled from the residence.

Authorities say Villegas was located a short time later and was detained by deputies.

Kings County sheriff officials say Villegas was booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies say his bail was set at $525,000.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kings County Sheriff Detective Vierra at (559) 852-2807.