Man stabbed after argument at southeast Fresno condo turns violent

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An argument at a southeast Fresno condominium complex turned violent Friday night, leaving one man stabbed and the suspect barricaded in his condo, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers responded to the Ranchwood Condominiums, in the area of Lane and Winery avenues, around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing victim, Lt. Bill Dooley said.

Emergency responders found the victim, a man in his 60s, after searching as he was, “a little bit reluctant,” Dooley added.

The victim was suffering from a single stab wound and appeared he had been drinking, Police said.

The suspect was identified as a man that was also in his 60s.

Dooley said officers were told that two men had an argument earlier in the evening and carried over into the night; which then turned violent.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was listed in stable condition at the time.

The suspect became barricaded in his condo as officers and a negotiator tried to persuade him to surrender to authorities, Dooley said.

No other information was immediately available.

