MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A truck driver speeding in a Merced school zone on Friday was found to have illegal fireworks in the back of the vehicle, according to police.

Officers say a traffic stop at Golden Valley High School was made after the vehicle was seen traveling at 75 mph in a 35 mph zone. When the vehicle stopped, the illegal fireworks in the back seat were seen as well.

The driver was cited and the illegal fireworks were seized, police say.