Man slashed by sword-wielding suspect outside northwest Fresno business, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – A man is now recovering in a local hospital after he was slashed by a man with a sword outside of a business on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 4:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Marks and Herndon avenues after it was reported that two men, one armed with a sword, were involved in a fight.

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man outside of a Starbucks, suffering from a slash on his right arm. An officer applied a tourniquet to the man’s arm before he was rushed to a local hospital, where he is currently in surgery. Authorities say the application of the tourniquet most likely saved the victim’s life.

Officers also reportedly found the suspect, identified as a 38-year-old man, sitting in a truck in the parking lot of the business.

While investigating, officers say they learned the victim had been involved in an argument with the suspect at the business before the assault.

At some point during the fight, police say the suspect went to his truck and grabbed the sword and slashed the victim with it.

Detectives are interviewing the suspect to try and get more information about what happened leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.