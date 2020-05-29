Man shot with sawed-off shotgun; suspect arrested, Visalia Police say

Visalia Police

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old man was arrested after Visalia Police say he shot a man with a sawed-off shotgun during a fight.

Police said they got a call of a fight in progress on May 18 in the area of Linwood Street and Riggin Avenue in Visalia. When officers arrived, they found a shooting victim.

Detectives said they identified the suspect as Fernando Saldana, 41, of Visalia, and he was taken into custody on Thursday.

Saldana is a convicted felon and his prohibited from possessing firearms, according to police.

Saldana was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on charges of attempted homicide, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and possession of a short-barreled shotgun.

