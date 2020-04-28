Man shot with less-lethal bean bag after allegedly vandalizing cell tower in Fresno County

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies arrested a man for allegedly vandalizing a cell tower Tuesday around 10 a.m. near Clovis and Ashlan avenues.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the man had to be shot with a less-lethal bean bag weapon after he refused to cooperate with deputies and appeared to have a weapon in his hand.

Video obtained by YourCentralValley.com shows the suspect on a structure near the cell tower before being arrested.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know