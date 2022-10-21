FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man told officers he was walking in central Fresno Friday morning when someone in a car shot him, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the man told them he was walking near a field on Clinton and Weber avenues around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened.

According to police, the man says he realized he was hit in the upper body and walked to McKinley Avenue and Highway 99 before calling the police.

The man was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.