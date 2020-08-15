Man shot while on a walk in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was shot in the wrist while on a walk, in northeast Fresno Friday night, police say,

Authorities say shots were fired at an apartment complex just before 9:00 p.m. in the area of Cedar and Alamos avenues.

Police say the wound is minor and say they found some shell casings nearby the area.

No other details other details were available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.