Man shot while on a walk in northeast Fresno, police say

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was shot in the wrist while on a walk, in northeast Fresno Friday night, police say,

Authorities say shots were fired at an apartment complex just before 9:00 p.m. in the area of Cedar and Alamos avenues.

Police say the wound is minor and say they found some shell casings nearby the area.

No other details other details were available.

