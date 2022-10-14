FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a man was shot while driving in northeast Fresno Friday morning 

Police say around 1:40 a.m. in the area of Audubon Drive and Friant Road officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound.

Officers say he was driving eastbound on Friant Road when he heard gunshots and soon realized he was hit in his upper body.

  • Audubon Drive and Friant Road.
That’s when officials say he veered into the westbound lane, hitting a lamp post, and crashed into bushes next to a shopping center.

Police say he was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.