

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a man was shot while driving in northeast Fresno Friday morning

Police say around 1:40 a.m. in the area of Audubon Drive and Friant Road officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound.

Officers say he was driving eastbound on Friant Road when he heard gunshots and soon realized he was hit in his upper body.

Audubon Drive and Friant Road.

That’s when officials say he veered into the westbound lane, hitting a lamp post, and crashed into bushes next to a shopping center.

Police say he was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.