MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot while driving Monday night in Merced, according to Merced police officers.

Officers say the man, 28, was driving in the area of 11 Street and E Street around 10:30 p.m. when he was approached by several people.

According to the officers, the suspects began firing in the direction of the victim’s vehicle. The victim was struck and drove to the intersection of G Street and 11 Street where he flagged down a passerby who transported him to a local hospital.