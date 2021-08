FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was walking down a Fresno street Monday afternoon is in the hospital after he was shot in the arm, according to police.

The shooting took place shortly after 1:00 p.m. at McKinley Avenue and First Street.

After the person was shot, officers say he ran into a nearby business. According to police, he is not cooperating with investigators.

The victim was taken to the hospital. He is yet to be officially identified. No arrests have been announced at this time.