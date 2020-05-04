Man shot twice while waiting for pizza in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was shot twice while waiting for a pizza in southeast Fresno on Sunday night.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Cedar and Olive Avenues after a call of multiple shots fired in the area just before 7:00 p.m.

When police arrived they say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on his hip and leg. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Lt. Anthony DeWall with the Fresno Police Department says the victim was waiting on a pizza outside the pizza shop when he was approached by two suspects and began to shoot at the victim.

Authorities say they were also investigating a vehicle collision in the area of Thomas Avenue and believe the suspects involved in the collision were involved with the shooting.

