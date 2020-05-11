Man shot three times at apartment complex in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was shot three times at an apartment complex in southeast Fresno on Sunday night.

Authorities say the shooting happened at an area near Clinton and Drexel Avenues at Park Grove Commons apartments around 10:30 p.m. and located a 47-year-old man suffering from three gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was playing football catch with a friend in the center of the apartment complex when a male suspect wearing a black hoodie entered the complex through a pedestrian gate and began to fire rounds from a handgun and fleeing the scene,.

The victim has serious injuries and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, but was breathing and is conscious, according to authorities.

