Man shot outside Fresno County convenience store after argument turns violent, authorities say

Crime

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was shot outside of a rural Fresno County convenience store Thursday morning in a possible gang-related shooting, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the incident began around 6:45 a.m. at the Le Fe Market, just south of Highway 145 and Jensen Avenue when a group of farmworkers stopped at the store before heading to work and got into an argument with some people either inside or outside the store, Sheriff spokesman Tony Botti said.

The argument then turned violent outside as shots were fired at the farmworkers’ van.

Botti said a 27-year-old man was struck in the upper back shoulder as the van was struck multiple times and had a window blown out.

The group contacted the Sheriff’s Office and drove east on Jensen Avenue before deputies stopped the vehicle at the intersection with Dickensen Avenue.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, Botti said. Physicians said the bullet didn’t go through the man’s body.

Authorities believe the shooting was possibly gang-related, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The group of farmworkers were not cooperative and didn’t provide a good description of the suspect(s), Botti said.

Deputies plan on speaking with store employees and ask for any surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

