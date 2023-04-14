TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is searching for any information involving a shooting, where a man was shot multiple times Friday night in Pixley.

Officials say that just before 8:30 p.m., they were called to a house in the 700 block of Bradbury in Pixley for a shooting.

When they arrived, deputies say they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Authorities learned the victim was standing outside his home when a car pulled up and someone inside fired multiple shots at him and drove off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives are actively investigating the scene and anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.