Man shot multiple times in Merced

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Merced Police File

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left a man suffering from multiple wounds.

Officers around 8 p.m. responded to the area of 3200 Denver Ave for a report of a shooting, said Sgt. Mark Jenkins. Arriving officers found the victim, identified as a Latino man, in the area of Yosemite Avenue and R Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers do not have information on a suspect at this time as the shooting remains under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com