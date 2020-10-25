Man shot multiple times in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that left a man suffering from multiple wounds.

Officers around 8 p.m. responded to the area of 3200 Denver Ave for a report of a shooting, said Sgt. Mark Jenkins. Arriving officers found the victim, identified as a Latino man, in the area of Yosemite Avenue and R Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers do not have information on a suspect at this time as the shooting remains under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.