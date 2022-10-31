VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers responded to a shooting in the afternoon on October 31 where a man was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Visalia Police Department.

At around 3:14 P.M., the police received a call about a shooting that happened near North Encina Street in Visalia. Upon arrival, officers located the victim where they found a gunshot wound to the torso, according to officials.

Police say the man was transported to the hospital for treatment where he then succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The Violent Crimes Unit responded and took over the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Kalender at (559) 713-4156. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.