FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 40s was shot and killed just after midnight Monday morning in southwest Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Investigators say officers responded to the 200 block of West Hawes Avenues near Thorne Avenues regarding a report of a gunshot victim.

Officers say they found a man in his 40s suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived, but the man died at the scene.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.