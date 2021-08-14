Man shot, killed in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in southeast Fresno early Saturday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just before 4:00 a.m., Fresno Police responded to First and Tulare streets for a single ShotSpotter activation.

Upon arrival, police say they found 48-year-old Marco Barrera unresponsive and on the ground just south of the intersection on First Street suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities say Barrera was transported to the hospital by EMS personnel but ultimately died due to his injuries.

Homicide detectives responded to the incident and learned that an unknown male approached Barrera while he was walking near the corner of First and Tulare streets and shot him, striking Barrera in the upper body.

After the shooting occurred, police say the suspect fled the scene towards First Street and then disappeared out of view.

Officials say it is unknown at this time if the suspect knew the victim and that detectives are currently investigating and attempting to find witnesses or video surveillance of the incident.

The Fresno Police Department has asked anyone with information to call Homicide Detectives J. Alexander at (559) 621-2445 or M. Yee at (559) 621-2407.

This is the 47th homicide of the year in the City of Fresno.