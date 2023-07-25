FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they responded to a “ShotSpotter” call around 4:00 a.m. near Grant and Cedar avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the roadway. Investigators say the man was shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

Officers say “ShotSpotter” detected at least 11 rounds fired.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.