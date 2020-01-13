Man shot, killed in southeast Fresno on Sunday identified

This is the 3rd homicide in Fresno this year

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was shot and killed in southeast Fresno over the weekend has been identified, the Fresno Police Department said.

On Sunday around 2 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation for multiple rounds being fired in the 4500 block of east Turner Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a man on the sidewalk near Turner and Jackson avenues.

Police say he was non-responsive and was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.

He was identified as Brandon Thompson, 26. Police say he was unarmed and simply walking home at the time of the shooting.

No motive has been released.

This is the third homicide in the city this year.

Anyone with information should contact the Fresno Police Department.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.