MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 47-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in Merced, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say officers responded to the 1200 block of R Steet around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

Merced Police is asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Edwin Arias at (209)388-7826 or by email at ariase@cityofmerced.org