STRATFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed in the Kings County community of Stratford on Thursday morning, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest around 9:30 a.m. inside a home in the 20500 block of Main Street. It is unknown who reported the incident and deputies say they are looking for suspects.

This is a developing story. No information on arrests or any suspect identification has been announced by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office this time.

Anyone with information contact the Kings County Sheriff’s Office at 559-582-3211.