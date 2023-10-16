CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed in Clovis early Monday morning, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say they responded to the area of Brookside and Brookfield Drive near the Clovis Rodeo grounds just after midnight for a report of a man who was shot outside of a home.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died. If you have any information, contact the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2800.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.