MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was shot and killed by police in Merced early Thursday morning, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say around 1 a.m. officers responded to a call of a person attempting to jump in front of a moving vehicle in the 3300 block of M Street near Loughborough Drive.

Investigators say officers approached the suspect when he charged at them with a knife. Both officers fired shots at the suspect. The man died at the scene, according to police.

Police say this is the first officer-involved shooting this year.