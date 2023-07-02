FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed after allegedly attacking a deputy with a knife and stick has been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

According to authorities on Friday around 4:00 p.m., they responded to a home on the 5600 block of South Waverly Lane in Fresno for a report of a man armed with a knife trying to attack his family.

While en route deputies say they were notified that the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Tyler Kennedy Deel, had fled the house. About 10 minutes after the initial call, a deputy in the area saw Deel walking towards a shopping center on Kings Canyon Road and Clovis Avenue.

With assistance from their EAGLE One helicopter, the deputy pulled his car into the shopping center and contacted Deel who was holding a five-foot branch, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Courtesy of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say after ordering Deel to drop the branch and surrender, Deel refused and threw a knife at the deputy. The knife missed and he ran at the deputy with the branch as a weapon. The deputy retreated and then fired multiple shots at Deel as he closed in on the deputy.

Officials say deputies and firefighters approached Deel and administered medical aid, but he succumbed to his injuries just outside a Valero gas station. No law enforcement members were injured.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Detective Jesse Gloria at (559) 600-8217.