Man shot, killed at apartment complex near Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed outside an apartment complex near Fresno State Sunday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. to the Topanga Ridge apartments on Maple and San Gabriel avenues for a victim of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they found a man in his late 20s-30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to officials, police began performing life saving measures on the victim, including CPR, before he was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities say the man later died that evening due to his injuries.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating the incident and police have not identified the victim at this time.