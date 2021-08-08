Man shot, killed at apartment complex near Fresno State

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed outside an apartment complex near Fresno State Sunday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. to the Topanga Ridge apartments on Maple and San Gabriel avenues for a victim of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they found a man in his late 20s-30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to officials, police began performing life saving measures on the victim, including CPR, before he was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities say the man later died that evening due to his injuries.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating the incident and police have not identified the victim at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com