Man shot inside home in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department said a man in his 30’s was shot in the upper body early Wednesday morning in southeast Fresno.

Police said the shooting happened near Butler Avenue and Hazelwood Boulevard just before 1:00 a.m.

Officers surrounded the home and have detained a possible suspect. A search warrant is being served at the home.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition. 

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-700

