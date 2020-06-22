Man shot inside east-central Fresno apartment, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KSEE) – A man was shot early Monday morning in east-central Fresno, according to police.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near Polk and Fairmont avenues at the Apple Creek Apartments.

According to police, the victim was inside the apartment with other people when someone fired shots from outside hitting the man.

Police are investigating the motive of the shooting, and the victim’s wounds were not life-threatening.

No other details were immediately available.

