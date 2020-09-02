Man shot in Visalia after ‘verbal altercation’

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia police are searching for the gunman who shot a man Monday night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. the 4000 block of W. Whitendale Avenue.

Police said two men got into a verbal altercation and one shot the other. They say the victim is expected to be ok. The suspect ran off before police arrived and remains unidentified at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department at (559) 713-4738.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.