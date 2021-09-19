Man shot in Tulare County, deputies investigating

GOSHEN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -Detectives are investigating a shooting after a man was found shot at the scene on Sunday morning, according to Tulare County Sheriff officials.

Around 5:00 a.m. deputies were called to the area of 30800 Highway 99 in Goshen for a robbery. Upon arrival, deputies say they found a man who had been shot.

Tulare County Sheriff officials say Violent Crimes Detectives are on scene at this time. The condition of the victim is still unknown.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218. For those who wish to send information anonymously, text 1-800-TIPNOW or email TCSO@tipnow.com.