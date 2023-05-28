Man shot in Tower District, suspect at large, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was sent to the hospital after being shot outside a gas station in Tower District Saturday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 10:50 p.m. they responded to Olive and Palm avenues for a call of a person with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso and said he was immediately transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say the incident began as an argument outside a gas station when the suspect pulled out a gun, shot the victim, and fled in a car.

Detectives responded to the scene and are actively working to identify a suspect.