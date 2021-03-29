Man shot in the neck while walking in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man in his 20s was shot in the neck early Monday morning in southeast Fresno.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. near Balch and Chestnut avenues.

Fresno Police said they responded to a “shot spotter” call for multiple shots being fired in the area. When officers arrived they found a man shot in the neck and shoulder.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Police said they have no suspects and are now searching for surveillance video in the area.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.