Man shot in the neck while driving with his daughter in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man driving with his eight-year-old daughter was shot in the neck in Fresno Tuesday afternoon, according to police, causing him to crash into a field.

The incident took place around 3:15 p.m., near Church and MLK avenues.

Officers say the 27-year-old man was driving with his 8-year-old daughter when around four or five people in a sedan pulled alongside and began firing. The man sped away but was struck in the neck, lost control of his car, and crashed into a field.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. His daughter was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police.