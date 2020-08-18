FLEX ALERT /
Man shot in the leg while walking dog in southwest Fresno

Crime

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) –Police are investigating an early morning shooting in southwest Fresno.

Police tell us a man was walking his dog near Nielsen and West avenues around 3 this morning when a silver car drove by and someone shot him in the leg.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was last listed in stable condition.

No other details were immediately available.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

