Man shot in the leg while in the front yard of his Fresno home, police say

FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot in the leg while in the front yard of his Fresno home, Friday evening.

Fresno police responded to a shot spotter activation on the 400 block of East Normal Avenue just before 8:00 p.m.

Police say when they arrived on the scene they found a male on the ground with a gunshot wound in his right leg.

Police say the victim said he was out in the front yard of his residence when he heard a loud bang and then noticed the gunshot wound in his leg. No descriptions of the shooter were given.

The man was taken to the hospital, and officials have reported the injury as not life-threatening.

Police say the investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police.

