MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in Merced on Monday.

According to the Merced Police Department, the unidentified man was struck by gunfire on the 1500 block of La Mirada Drive. He was shot in the leg following a confrontation with an unknown male suspect.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Merced Police Department.