HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Hanford Police Department is investigating what they called an attempted homicide after a man was shot in one of his legs on Monday night.

Police say, on Monday at about 9:10 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Central Avenue to the report of a man who was shot in the leg. When officers arrived at the scene, say they located 33-year-old Andy Sandoval Soto suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers say they learned Sandoval Soto and an unknown man were involved in an argument that escalated to the suspect shooting Sandoval Soto in the leg.

The man was treated for his injuries and transported to a local hospital.

This is still an active investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact the Hanford Police Department.