Man shot in the head in southeast Fresno car to car shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police said a man is expected to survive after being shot in the head in a southeast Fresno car to car shooting that occurred early Sunday.

Officers around 1 a.m. responded to Community Regional Medical Center for a gunshot wound victim that arrived to the emergency room, said Lt. Tim Tietjen. The victim told officers that he was driving in the area of First Street and Tulare Avenue when a dark-colored 4-door sedan pulled up alongside them and opened fire.

The victim was struck in the head by the gunfire.

Tietjen said the victim was taken by friends to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.