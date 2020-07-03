Man shot in the head after disturbance in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is shot in the head after a disturbance in central Fresno Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say they responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a victim that had been shot in the head on White and Fresno Avenues at around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they say they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his head.

The victim was alive but not responding.

Authorities say he was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Officers believe he was involved in a disturbance out on the street with another unknown man, who pulled out a gun and shot him.

