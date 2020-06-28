Man shot in the hand by son in northeast Fresno, police say

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was shot by his son in northeast Fresno on Saturday night, police say.

Authorities responded to a shooting in the area of the San Joaquin Village mobile home park in the 300 block of East Alluvial at around 8:30 p.m.

Officers say the victim and his adult son were involved in a disturbance when the son grabbed an unknown type handgun and pointed it at the victim.

The victim told authorities he put his hand up towards the handgun just as his son fired. The bullet traveling through the victim’s left hand and into his right shoulder.

Authorities say the suspect left the home but was stopped by responding officers and taken into custody.

The victim’s wounds are non life-threatening.

