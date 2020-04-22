Man shot in the face after a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot in the face in an apparent vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Fresno Tuesday, according to police.

Officers were alerted around 9:30 p.m. and responded to the area of Shields Avenue and Fowler Avenue where they found the victim.

According to police, the victim was targeted by suspects in an unknown color sedan and was shot in the face and in the lower torso. He was taken to the hospital and was last described as in a stable condition.

Two homes in the area were hit by gunfire but no other injuries were reported.

