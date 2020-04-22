Breaking News
Man shot in the face after a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Fresno, police say

Man shot in the face after a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Fresno, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man shot in the face after a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot in the face in an apparent vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Fresno Tuesday, according to police.

Officers were alerted around 9:30 p.m. and responded to the area of Shields Avenue and Fowler Avenue where they found the victim.

According to police, the victim was targeted by suspects in an unknown color sedan and was shot in the face and in the lower torso. He was taken to the hospital and was last described as in a stable condition.

Two homes in the area were hit by gunfire but no other injuries were reported.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know