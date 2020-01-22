Man shot in the back while in a car with friends, deputies say

OROSI, California (KGPE) – A man is injured after deputies say he was shot in the back while traveling in a car with friends in Orosi.

According to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Road 128 and Avenue 416. Friends then drove the 20-year-old victim to a nearby fire station on Road 128 and Avenue 408 where deputies responded to.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital.

At this time, investigators do not know where the shooting took place and are searching the surrounding area to establish the location.

No other information was immediately available.

