FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the arm in south Fresno on Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say an African-American man in his 30s was in an apartment complex in the area of Elm Avenue and Church Avenue when an unidentified man walked up to him and shot him once on one of his forearms. The suspect then fled the scene.

According to the Fresno Police Department, the victim was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery. Investigators add that the victim was not cooperating with them – but that they are talking to residents and searching the area for security video as well.